BJP will end free education and healthcare: Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a fiery attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the opposition of planning to dismantle Delhi’s welfare schemes if voted to power. He warned that the BJP’s manifesto reveals their intention to roll back free education, healthcare, and other essential benefits, which could disrupt the lives of millions of residents.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said, “The BJP has clearly stated that they will stop the free education being provided to 18 lakh children in Delhi. They want to limit it only to ‘needy’ students, which is a direct attack on the education revolution we have achieved in Delhi’s government schools.”

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP’s proposal to discontinue free education for all would force families to bear private school fees of up to ₹10,000 per month for two children. “Today, 1.8 million children are studying in Delhi’s government schools for free. If the BJP implements its policy, families will be burdened with enormous expenses just to educate their children,” he added.

The AAP leader also lashed out at the BJP’s earlier announcement to shut down Mohalla Clinics, the cornerstone of Delhi’s free healthcare model. “In their manifesto, the BJP openly declared that they will shut down Mohalla Clinics. This means free healthcare will end, and families will have to pay Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per month just for basic medical care,” he said.

Warning of a cumulative financial burden, Kejriwal estimated that an average household in Delhi would need to spend an additional Rs 15,000 per month to cover the loss of free education and healthcare. “This is a very dangerous party. Do not even mistakenly vote for them. Your household budget will be disrupted to such an extent that living in Delhi will become impossible,” he cautioned.

Kejriwal further accused the BJP of targeting other welfare schemes, including free electricity, water, and bus travel for women. “I have already said that the BJP is contesting these elections solely to stop all the schemes benefitting the people of Delhi. They want to make life harder for the middle class and the poor,” he stated.

Addressing the BJP’s policy on healthcare, Kejriwal said, “If Mohalla Clinics and free hospital care are shut down, families will be forced to pay exorbitant fees for private doctors and medicines. Even a basic consultation for a cough or cold could cost Rs 2,000.”

The AAP chief urged voters to read the BJP’s manifesto carefully. “At least they have honestly revealed their dangerous intentions. I am happy they made their harmful plans clear,” he remarked.

Kejriwal also took to social media to amplify his concerns, posting on X (formerly Twitter), “BJP has accepted and directly declared they will shut down Mohalla Clinics and stop free education. Press the wrong button, and these people will make living in Delhi difficult.”

In his concluding remarks, Kejriwal said, “The BJP’s policies will destroy the financial stability of families in Delhi. We cannot allow them to reverse the progress we’ve made. This election is crucial for the future of our city.”

As the Delhi elections heat up, the AAP has framed the debate as a battle between its welfare-driven governance and the BJP’s alleged rollback of social benefits, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral showdown.