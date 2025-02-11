BJP weighs successor for Manipur CM post, seeks to avoid President’s Rule

Imphal: A day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post, state BJP in-charge Sambit Patra convened meetings with several BJP legislators to determine the party’s next course of action. The meetings, held at a hotel in Imphal, come amid speculation about a possible imposition of the President’s Rule. However, party sources indicated that the BJP leadership is seeking to avoid central rule and is working towards a consensus candidate for the chief ministerial post.

A party leader indicated that central rule remains a potential fallback option if the legislators fail to reach an internal agreement.

Patra met Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, municipal administration housing development minister Y Khemchand, Education Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, and BJP MLA Th Radheshyam. Among them, three have had strained ties with Singh.

The BJP, which holds 37 seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, is exploring potential replacements for Singh. Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a Cabinet minister and one of Singh’s critics, has emerged as a frontrunner. He previously served as Assembly Speaker from 2017 to 2022 and has the backing of the RSS.

Another contender is the current Speaker, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, who was a minister in Singh’s first term and enjoys the support of a section of BJP legislators.

Thongam Biswajit Singh, a senior BJP leader who served in Singh’s Cabinet during both of his terms, is also in the reckoning.

Despite being considered for the CM post in 2017 and 2022, he remained in Singh’s government until his resignation.

Security has been tightened across Imphal, with heightened vigilance in areas such as Sanjenthong, Singjamei, Moirangkhom, Keisampat, and Kangla Gate.

The resignation of Singh was welcomed by Opposition leaders, including Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra, who also opposed any move to impose the President’s Rule.

“Congress wants a new leader and a new government. We oppose any plans to impose President’s Rule in the state because people’s mandate must be respected by the Union government,” Meghachandra said.

He further stated, “Singh knew he would be defeated in the no-confidence motion in the assembly. He should have resigned long ago. It is his administrative failure that has plunged the state into turmoil.”

The National People’s Party (NPP), which withdrew support from the BJP-led government last year, also welcomed Singh’s resignation.

“We withdrew support from the Singh government because we lost faith in his leadership due to his failure to restore peace and stability in the state. His resignation is a welcome step toward achieving that goal,” NPP legislative party leader Sheikh Noorul Hassan said.

“As part of the NDA alliance at the Centre, we will continue to cooperate and work with the BJP in the coming days to bring the state back to complete normalcy,” he added.

Singh’s resignation follows months of unrest in the state, which has witnessed ethnic violence since May 2023. Seven of the BJP’s 37 MLAs, belonging to the Kuki-Zo community, have refused to engage with Singh’s government and have boycotted Assembly sessions.

Last week, the Supreme Court sought a sealed-cover forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio clips allegedly implicating Singh in the violence. The tapes purportedly contained conversations suggesting that Meitei groups were allowed to loot arms and ammunition from the state government.

Over 250 people have been killed and thousands displaced since the outbreak of violence in May 2023.