BJP veteran Jagadish Shettar meets J P Nadda, conveys his wish to contest Karnataka assembly polls

BJP veteran and former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday conveyed his wish to contest the May 10 assembly polls in a meeting with party president J P Nadda, after openly expressing his unhappiness over reports that he may be denied the ticket.

After meeting J P Nadda, Shettar told reporters that he cited his experience, including his six wins in assembly polls, and was told by the party president that the issue will be discussed with other senior leaders.

The development is a clear indication that the BJP will field the veteran leader from the Lingayat community after initially toying with the idea to drop him as part of its plans to nudge senior leaders to make way for a younger leadership.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi accompanied Shettar in the meeting with J P Nadda after the BJP leadership called him to the national capital.

On Tuesday, the BJP declared its first list of 189 candidates for the polls. The list included 52 new faces.

At least nine legislators, including ministers Angara (Sullia constituency) and Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), have not been fielded for the May 10 polls.

Filing of nominations for the May 10 elections begins on April 13 and will continue till April 20.

The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.