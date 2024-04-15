BJP unveils ‘Sankalp Patra’, promises UCC, ‘One Nation, One Poll’ and more

New Delhi: With its main focus on the upliftment of all sectors of society - women, youth, farmers, workers, and elders, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its election manifesto, “Sankalp Patra,” for the impending general election on Sunday morning. The party has said that it will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and focus on ‘One Nation, One Poll,’ advanced technology in defence, and strong diplomacy along with public welfare. The program was held at the party’s new headquarters in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other prominent Union Ministers.



Starting with a focus on healthcare reform, exemplified by the assurance to continue and expand the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This initiative, which provides free health treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to ... impoverished families, will now extend its reach to cover senior citizens and transgender individuals. By prioritising holistic healthcare solutions rooted in traditional practices like Ayurveda and Yoga, the BJP aims to promote active living and vitality among elders.

Furthermore, the manifesto pledges to bolster support for transgender individuals by expanding the network of Garima Grah and ensuring their inclusion under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This move not only recognizes the unique healthcare needs of this marginalised community but also reaffirms the party’s commitment to social inclusivity and equity.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address, articulated the manifesto’s core principles, emphasising the four pillars of development: women’s empowerment, youth empowerment, support for farmers, and welfare for the underprivileged. Central to this vision is the concept of enhancing both the dignity and quality of life for all citizens, irrespective of their socio-economic background. By extending the free ration scheme for an additional five years and promoting self-reliance in essential food production, the BJP aims to ensure food security and stability for the most vulnerable sections of society.

The Sankalp Patra also mentioned, “...dedicated to uplifting every underprivileged family from poverty and ensuring they lead dignified lives. Over the past decade, numerous measures have been implemented for the welfare of the poor, yielding positive results. The focus remains on empowering them to enhance their quality of life, boost income, and maintain dignity.” Focusing on the basic needs of society and expanding housing opportunities, the manifesto emphasised that the PM Awas Yojana has already enhanced living conditions for over 4 crore impoverished families. Recognizing its significant impact, we aim to extend this program further, ensuring every needy family has access to quality housing.

India, with its diverse population and complex socio-economic challenges, is pursuing a multifaceted approach to address various societal needs while fostering inclusive growth and development. The party manifesto also mentioned that the PM Modi-led government at the centre put effort into bringing initiatives that span across different sectors, ranging from access to clean water to empowering women, supporting the middle class, and enhancing the livelihoods of farmers and fishermen.

Access to clean water is fundamental to public health and well-being. Through efforts such as slum redevelopment and initiatives like the PM Ujjwala Yojana and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the government is working to provide housing, clean cooking fuel, and free electricity to impoverished households, ensuring basic necessities are met for all citizens. Recognizing the vital role of the middle class in driving the economy, the government is dedicated to supporting their aspirations by providing affordable housing, quality healthcare, education, and ample employment opportunities.

This commitment to the neo-middle class reflects a holistic approach to inclusive growth and development.

Women’s empowerment is a cornerstone of India’s vision for societal progress.

Specialised programs and facilities in sports, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and governance aim to foster greater participation and representation of women in various spheres of life. Initiatives such as Shakti Desks in police stations and the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam demonstrate a commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Moreover, the government’s focus on youth engagement, fostering entrepreneurship, boosting manufacturing, and investing in infrastructure creates a conducive environment for economic growth and job creation.

Initiatives like the ‘Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)’ initiative and support for startups and small businesses contribute to building a vibrant and dynamic economy.

In addition to social welfare and economic development, the government is committed to preserving cultural heritage and traditions, as well as enhancing eldercare and senior citizen services.

By expanding initiatives such as Ayush camps, senior-friendly infrastructure, and digital empowerment for the elderly, the government aims to ensure dignified living for seniors while honouring their wisdom and experience.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) further outlined a visionary roadmap for agriculture in India.

At the forefront of their agenda is the commitment to double farmers’ income through a multifaceted approach encompassing increased productivity, enhanced market access, and value addition.

Providing annual assistance of Rs 6,000 to farmers and strengthening crop insurance schemes through technological innovation.

Additionally, the BJP pledges to increase Minimum Support Prices for crops, establish new production clusters, and invest in robust storage facilities, thus empowering farmers and bolstering rural economies.

The party reaffirms its dedication to continuing flagship schemes like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and strengthening initiatives such as the PM Fasal Bima Yojana to safeguard farmers against crop losses.

Emphasising sustainability, the BJP advocates for the adoption of organic farming, conservation agriculture, and agroforestry to mitigate climate change impacts and preserve soil health.

Investment in modern agricultural infrastructure, promotion of digital technologies, and facilitation of credit and financial services underscore the BJP’s commitment to bolstering the agricultural sector.

Furthermore, the party aims to foster agro-processing industries, improve water management and irrigation, and prioritise skill development and agri-entrepreneurship to ensure the prosperity and well-being of farmers across the nation.

Through this holistic approach, the BJP’s agricultural manifesto lays the groundwork for empowering farmers and steering India towards a prosperous agricultural future.

An important comprehensive manifesto outlining its vision for India’s foreign policy emphasises global engagement, diplomacy, and strategic partnerships to secure India’s interests and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the international arena.

First, it pledges to strengthen strategic partnerships with key countries and international organisations to safeguard India’s security and interests.

This includes deepening ties with traditional allies such as the United States, Russia, and Israel, as well as enhancing engagement with emerging powers in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Recognizing the importance of India’s immediate neighbourhood, the BJP commits to prioritising relations with neighbouring countries through the Neighborhood First Policy. This entails fostering closer economic cooperation, resolving bilateral disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, and promoting regional connectivity and integration.

The BJP manifesto further aims to leverage India’s economic prowess to advance its foreign policy objectives.

This involves promoting trade, investment, and economic partnerships with countries around the world, facilitating ease of doing business for Indian companies abroad, and positioning India as a preferred investment destination.

The BJP reaffirms its commitment to combating terrorism and extremism at the global level.

This includes strengthening cooperation with international partners to disrupt terrorist networks, sharing intelligence and best practices in counterterrorism efforts, and advocating for comprehensive strategies to address the root causes of terrorism.

In line with India’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the BJP pledges to engage constructively in global efforts to address climate change and environmental challenges.

This involves participating in international forums, promoting renewable energy and sustainable development initiatives, and advocating for equitable and inclusive climate policies.

The BJP recognizes the importance of multilateralism and active engagement in international organisations to advance India’s interests on the global stage.

This includes strengthening India’s role in forums such as the United Nations, G20, BRICS, and WTO, advocating for reforms to make these institutions more representative and effective.

Also, the BJP emphasises the importance of cultural and soft power diplomacy in promoting India’s rich cultural heritage, values, and traditions abroad.

This involves expanding cultural exchanges, promoting Indian languages, arts, and cuisine globally, and enhancing people-to-people ties through educational and cultural initiatives.

Recognizing the transformative power of technology in international relations, the BJP commits to leveraging digital diplomacy to enhance India’s global influence and reach. This includes harnessing digital platforms for public diplomacy, cybersecurity cooperation, and promoting digital literacy and innovation internationally.

The BJP stands committed to providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to countries in need, demonstrating India’s solidarity and compassion towards the global community. This involves deploying resources, expertise, and assistance in times of natural disasters, humanitarian crises, and public health emergencies.

Further, the BJP reiterates its commitment to promoting peace, stability, and conflict resolution in regions affected by conflict and instability. This includes supporting diplomatic efforts, mediation initiatives, and peacebuilding processes aimed at fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and sustainable peace outcomes.

The BJP further presents a robust defence manifesto outlining its vision to bolster national security and modernise India’s armed forces.

Here are the key highlights of the BJP’s defence agenda. First, it pledges to strengthen strategic defence partnerships with key allies to enhance India’s defence capabilities and ensure regional stability.

Modernising the armed forces by equipping them with state-of-the-art weapons, technology, and equipment to effectively counter emerging security threats.

The manifesto aims to streamline defence procurement processes, promote indigenous defence manufacturing, and reduce dependency on foreign imports through initiatives like Make in India in Defense.

Recognizing the evolving nature of threats, the BJP prioritises cyber defence and space security, investing in technologies and capabilities to safeguard India’s digital and outer space domains.

The party emphasises strengthening border security and infrastructure along India’s borders to effectively deter external threats and safeguard territorial integrity.

The BJP reaffirms its commitment to combating terrorism and extremism through robust counterterrorism measures, intelligence sharing, and international cooperation.

The manifesto further acknowledges the contributions of defence veterans and pledges to enhance their welfare by providing better healthcare, housing, and pension benefits.

It aims to leverage defence diplomacy to strengthen bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation, foster military-to-military ties, and promote regional security and stability.

It underscores the importance of maintaining a credible nuclear deterrence posture to safeguard India’s national security interests and deter potential adversaries.

The BJP-led government, if it retains power, stands committed to providing swift and effective disaster relief and humanitarian assistance during natural calamities and crises, showcasing India’s solidarity and compassion.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who chaired the committee responsible for drafting the manifesto, highlighted the exhaustive consultation process that informed its contents.

Drawing from over 15 lakh suggestions from across the country, the manifesto represents a comprehensive roadmap for Viksit Bharat (developed India) while prioritising social justice and inclusivity.

Singh described the BJP’s manifesto as the “gold standard” for political parties globally, emphasising Prime Minister Modi’s unparalleled guarantee of fulfilling all commitments. He lauded the manifesto’s meticulous planning and execution, positioning it as a testament to the party’s vision for a prosperous and equitable India.

Addressing the media, BJP president JP Nadda underscored the party’s track record of delivering on its promises, citing key achievements such as the abrogation of Article 370, the passage of the Women Reservation Bill, and the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He reiterated the party’s slogan, ‘Modi ki guarantee,’ as a testament to its commitment to fulfilling all assurances made to the electorate.