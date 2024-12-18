BJP to send notices to 20 MPs absent during voting

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is investigating the absence of nearly 20 of its MPs from the Lok Sabha during Tuesday’s voting on the Bill for simultaneous elections. It will send notices to MPs who were absent during voting. The party had issued a whip directing all members to be present, making their absence a cause of concern within the leadership. Sources revealed that several MPs had informed the party about their absence in advance due to personal or work-related commitments. “We are looking into the reasons behind their absence, and many had genuine reasons,” said a senior BJP leader. Some MPs, including Union minister C R Patil, were reportedly attending a public event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan. Additionally, several MPs from BJP allies were also absent, and this is being examined as well.