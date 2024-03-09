BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance to help achieve aspirations of people of Andhra

New Delhi: The alliance among the BJP, the TDP and the Jana Sena Party has been stitched to bolster the progress of Andhra Pradesh and its people, and the seat-sharing modalities would be deliberated in a day or two, the three parties said in a joint statement on Saturday.



"We hope that the alliance will come up to the expectation of the people of Andhra Pradesh with their wholehearted support," BJP president J P Nadda, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party's (JSP) Pawan Kalyan said in the joint statement.

They said that under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the three parties have decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh assembly elections together as they are committed to the progress of the country and the upliftment of the state and its people.

The statement said that Prime Minister Modi has been working tirelessly for the development and progress of the nation for the last 10 years and the coming together of the BJP with the TDP and the JSP will help achieve the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

"The BJP and the TDP have a very old relationship together. The TDP joined the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in 1996 and has worked together successfully in governments led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi," it added.

In 2014, the TDP and the BJP fought the Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections together, while the JSP had supported the 2014 general and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.