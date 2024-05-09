BJP spreading falsehood on Congress manifesto, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday accused the ruling BJP of spreading false propaganda about the Congress manifesto and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ignoring the dignity of his post.

Addressing the 'Nyaya Sankalp Sabha' organised in Kalasaha of Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in support of her brother and Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP leaders of saying whatever comes to their mind so that the public's attention gets diverted from the real issues.

"Whenever there is a discussion on the TV during the elections, it is always based on religion in order to raise an irrelevant issue. Someday you will say the Congress party is going to steal your buffalo. Sometimes you will say the Congress party will enter your house with an X-ray machine and take away your jewellery.

"The prime minister is saying this. He is holding such a big post... he is not looking at its dignity. Whatever comes to his mind, he is saying it so that your attention gets diverted. Basic questions are not being raised because in the last 10 years, Modi ji's government has not done anything to answer those questions," she said.

She alleged that the Modi government neither created employment nor reduced inflation.

The prime minister had made several promises such as providing two crore jobs every year but it was not provided, she said. He had said all black money will come back from abroad and out of that, Rs 15 lakh each will be deposited in the account of the people but this promise was also not fulfilled. It was a "jumla" (rhetoric), she said.

"I have come to make a special request to you that if you want to change your life and bring growth in your life, then the old politics, under which the leaders thought that the public is supreme and service is the 'dharma', should be brought back. Make the leader accountable," she said.

Priyanka alleged that all the policies of the Modi government are made for the big billionaires.

"Today there is not a single policy in the country which is made with the understanding of the struggle in the life of a poor," she said.

Referring to the free ration scheme of the Centre, she said the future of the people will not be secured with the ration of five kilogram a month.

The public will have to understand that a political party's policy which makes them dependent on it is not right, she added.

Priyanka Gandhi said if the Congress and the INDIA bloc are voted to power, then a permanent commission will be formed for waiver of loans for the farmers so that whenever the need arises, they can go there and get their loans waived off.

She said all agricultural goods will be free of GST. The wages of workers will not be less than Rs 400 in the entire country and a law will be made for this, she added.

"We want to bring a government which will not work for the billionaires but for you," she told the people.