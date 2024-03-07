BJP spreading canards about Sandeshkhali; Bengal safest state for women: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading canards about incidents at Sandeshkhali while asserting that the state is the safest place in the country for women.



Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "lecturing" the West Bengal government on women's security, alleging that he keeps silence when women are tortured in BJP-ruled states.

In an apparent reference to former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP during the day, she said, "We will ensure your defeat no matter from where you contest in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing people after leading a rally in Kolkata for women's rights, she said, "Many have given fake sandesh (message) on Sandeshkhali. The way a few incidents were shown is reprehensible. Some incidents may have happened and they have not reached us. But when we get to know something, we take action. I don't hesitate to arrest TMC workers if they are at fault.

Without naming the prime minister, the TMC supremo said, "Yesterday you came here and lectured us that atrocities on women are being committed here. In Uttar Pradesh, gruesome rapes are taking place. The BJP should be shameful that our daughters were raped and burnt in Manipur."

"West Bengal is the safest state in the country for women," she said.

Banerjee's comment comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi s remark on Wednesday that the "storm of Sandeshkhali" will sweep Bengal and 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee accused the BJP leaders of "spreading canards about the safety of women in West Bengal but they maintain a stoic silence when women are tortured in BJP-ruled states.

Hitting out at Gangopadhyay for "taking away jobs of thousands of youths" across the state through his judgments, Banerjee said, "The youths will not forgive you. All your judgments are under question. We will ensure your defeat.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP is angry with the TMC as the party doesn't allow divisive politics in Bengal.

"As we don't allow their divisive politics here, Pinto Babu ka gussa aata hai (Pinto babu is angry). I refer to BJP as Pinto babu. Why is Pinto Babu angry? They sent over 400 teams to Bengal but none in Manipur where women were assaulted and stripped," she said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday led a rally in Kolkata for women's rights. The rally, themed 'Mahila Der Adhikaar, Aamader Angikaar' (women's rights are our commitment), was organised by the TMC a day ahead of International Women's Day.

Clad in her trademark white and blue bordered cotton sari with a shawl wrapped around her neck, Banerjee was seen greeting people and onlookers on both sides of the road with folded hands.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was seen waving at people as she marched from College Street to Dorina Crossing, around two kilometres away, in central Kolkata.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the rally.

BJP's Ranaghat Dakshin MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari, who was not happy with BJP repeating its sitting MP from Ranaghat, Jagganath Sarkar, on Thursday switched over to the TMC and participated in the rally.

"I think TMC is the only platform where you can work for the masses. So I decided to join the TMC," he said.

Since the 2021 assembly polls, seven BJP MLAs have switched over to the TMC but are yet to resign as MLAs.