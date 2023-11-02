BJP-RSS trying to take away land of tribals in Mizoram claims Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP-RSS of seeking to take away precious land of tribals in Mizoram for their "cronies" and slammed regional outfits like MNF and ZPM for acting as "unofficial agents" of the BJP.

In a post on X ahead of the November 7 assembly polls in Mizoram, he also said the people of Mizoram deserve peace and progress.

He said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi brought peace to Mizoram through the Peace Accord in 1986 and secured statehood in 1987.

Congress party has always been committed to its progress, he asserted.

"BJP-RSS are against diversity, and they want to take away the precious land and forest that are the property of the tribals, for the welfare of their cronies," he charged.

"MNF and ZPM are acting as unofficial agents of BJP," Kharge said and added that the people of Mizoram deserve peace, prosperity and progress.

"What we promise, we deliver. Our guarantees for the state of Mizoram shall usher welfare, inclusiveness and economic security," the Congress chief said.

Kharge also posted a message, "Kan Ram, Kan Hnam, Kan Sakhaw Him Nan Mizoram tan Congress" which translates into "For the Sake of Our Country, Our Nation, Our Religion. Congress for Mizoram".