BJP promises Rs 2,500 monthly to women, Rs 21K to expecting mothers in manifesto

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday unveiled the first part of its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in 2025. BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, alongside key party leaders, presented the manifesto at the Delhi BJP office.

Among the key promises in the first part of the Sankalp Patra are several initiatives aimed at empowering women, senior citizens, and economically disadvantaged groups. The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana promises Rs 2,500 per month to underprivileged women, while the Chief Minister Matritva Suraksha Yojana includes Rs 21,000 in assistance and six nutrition kits for pregnant women. For families struggling with LPG costs, the BJP pledges a subsidy of Rs 500 per cylinder, along with one free cylinder during Holi and Diwali.

In his address, Nadda highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has transformed the culture of Indian politics, turning political manifestos into serious commitments. He emphasised the BJP’s proven track record, citing the fulfilment of 499 out of 500 promises made in 2014 and 225 out of 235 promises made in 2019. Nadda assured that the party’s current manifesto for Delhi would be implemented in both letter and spirit.

Addressing concerns about the current state of governance in Delhi, Nadda criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of neglecting welfare schemes for political gains and fostering corruption. He promised that the BJP would work towards a corruption-free government, focusing on the welfare of the people.

In a significant push for healthcare, the manifesto pledges Ayushman Bharat coverage for free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, with an additional Rs 5 lakh coverage from the state. Senior citizens over the age of 70 will receive Rs 10 lakh in health coverage, along with free OPD and diagnostic services. The BJP also promises to implement a Senior Citizen Pension Scheme, offering Rs 2,500 monthly for those aged 60–70 and Rs 3,000 for those over 70, including widows and the differently abled.

Nadda also emphasised the Atal Canteen Scheme, which aims to provide nutritious meals for Rs 5 in all JJ clusters across the city. He accused the AAP of failing to fulfil its own promises, including the establishment of “Aam Aadmi Canteens,” which were promised but never delivered.

The BJP’s manifesto is a response to the current governance and welfare issues in Delhi. Nadda reassured Delhiites that if the BJP forms the next government, these promises will be enacted swiftly, starting with the approval of key welfare schemes in the first cabinet meeting.

The launch event also featured the participation of Delhi BJP leaders, including MP Baijayant Jay Panda, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and several other party figures. According to Nadda, the manifesto’s promises reflect the BJP’s focus on improving living standards and making Delhi a world-class city. The BJP has committed to releasing the second and third parts of the Sankalp Patra in the coming weeks.