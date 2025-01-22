BJP promises free education from KG to PG

Suruchi Kumari

New Delhi: Former Union minister Anurag Thakur, along with Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva and other senior leaders, launched the second part of the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. During his address, Thakur emphasised that the people of Delhi have decisively chosen to move forward with the BJP and its vision for a prosperous and developed city. The manifesto focuses on welfare schemes aimed at addressing key issues faced by various sections of society in Delhi.

Thakur announced that the BJP government would provide free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level for economically disadvantaged students in Delhi’s government institutions. "We believe in empowering our youth through education," Thakur stated, reinforcing the BJP's commitment to enhancing educational access for all.

An initiative for young people preparing for competitive exams was also unveiled. The BJP promises a one-time financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to help with preparations, along with reimbursements for travel and application fees for up to two attempts. This initiative, according to the BJP, will help alleviate the financial burdens on students aiming to join prestigious institutions and civil services.

The BJP has proposed the establishment of a dedicated welfare board for auto and taxi drivers. Under this scheme, drivers will be entitled to life insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, scholarships for the education of their children and discounts on insurance premiums will be introduced. Domestic workers and sanitation workers will also benefit from similar welfare measures. The manifesto promises life and accident insurance, scholarships for their children’s higher education, and even six months of paid maternity leave for domestic workers. Thakur highlighted the BJP’s commitment to marginalised communities by announcing the extension of the “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stipend Scheme”. Scheduled Caste students pursuing technical and vocational courses at ITIs and Skill Centres in Delhi will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000.

The manifesto also includes a promise to double the number of beneficiaries under the “PM SVANidhi Scheme” for street vendors. The BJP claims that this will provide significant relief to over 4 lakh vendors in Delhi, compared to the current 1.9 lakh under the scheme.

Thakur also touched on the issue of Delhi’s public infrastructure, criticising the AAP government’s handling of transportation, water, and electricity. Under the BJP’s proposed governance, there will be collaborative solutions involving the central government and neighbouring states to improve these essential services. The BJP promises to address transportation issues, ensure clean water supply, and enhance electricity distribution to meet the growing needs of the capital city.

In a scathing attack on the AAP government, Thakur accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party of mismanagement and corruption, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP manifesto vows a “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption, with the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe major scandals, including those related to the Delhi Jal Board, Mohalla Clinics, and the DTC.

Thakur concluded by reiterating the BJP’s vision for a “Developed Delhi” that will emerge through combined efforts of the central and state governments. The manifesto envisions a city with world-class infrastructure, social welfare, and opportunities for all its residents. “This is not just a promise; it is a resolution that we will fulfil in the next five years,” Thakur asserted.