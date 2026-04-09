BJP president Nabin urges people of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry to vote in large numbers

New Delhi: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday urged the people of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry to come out in large numbers and vote for progress and development.

Reaching out to the people of Assam, Nabin in a post on X said, "Your votes will be decisive not only in ensuring the security of Assam's 'land, daughters, and livelihood' but also in keeping the state free from infiltration and instability.

"Today is the day of resolve for Assam's progress and development."

"Your participation is absolutely essential to take the journey of development that has begun to the goal of 'Viksit Assam'," the BJP chief said, adding, "I urge all the people of the state, especially my young friends, to participate enthusiastically in this grand festival of democracy and to vote in the largest possible numbers."

In his message to the people of Kerala, Nabin said it's time to ensure that the state moves forward on the path of progress and inclusive growth.

"Your vote is the power to build a corruption-free, development-oriented, and appeasement-free government. It is time to ensure that Keralam moves forward on the path of progress and inclusive growth," he said.

"Today is a decisive day for the future of Keralam. I appeal to all my brothers and sisters, especially my young friends and first-time voters, to step out in large numbers and participate in this festival of democracy," Nabin said, adding, "Let your voice be heard for a stronger, safer, and 'Vikasita Keralam'."

The BJP chief also urged the people of Puducherry to exercise their democratic right and vote in "record numbers".

"Your participation is vital to ensuring a stable, corruption-free, and progressive government. Every vote counts in shaping a brighter and more prosperous future for the region," Nabin said, adding, "Vote for progress. Vote for a 'Viksit Puducherry'."