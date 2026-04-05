BJP opposed to infiltrators, not against Muslims; bright prospects in Assam, Bengal: Gadkari

New Delhi: Asserting that the BJP is opposed to infiltrators and is not against Muslims, senior party leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday exuded confidence in the party's electoral prospects in Assam and West Bengal.

Assembly polls in Assam are scheduled for April 9, while West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled on May 4.

"I strongly believe that we will win in both Assam and West Bengal. It is the BJP's policy to take everyone together, irrespective of one's religion. We are opposed to infiltrators but are not against Muslims," Gadkari said in an interview with PTI.

Highlighting the party's development plank, he said large-scale infrastructure investments and a governance-focused approach were key pillars of the BJP's campaign strategy.

"Projects worth about Rs 5 lakh crore are being implemented across the northeastern region, including Assam. Infrastructure projects valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore have already been completed, while projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh crore are under implementation. In addition, another Rs 2 lakh crore worth of projects are in the pipeline," he said.

These initiatives -- particularly in road transport, highways and logistics -- are aimed at transforming connectivity, boosting trade, and accelerating economic growth.

"This sustained push will change the face of infrastructure in Assam and the Northeast, a region that has historically faced connectivity challenges," he said.

The remarks assume significance as the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government is seeking to retain power by highlighting its development record and welfare initiatives.

Gadkari reiterated that inclusivity remained central to the party's policy.

"It is the BJP's policy to take everyone together," he said, while clarifying the party's opposition is directed at infiltration and not against any religious community.

Addressing a rally in Assam recently, Gadkari said India could provide shelter to people with shared heritage if they seek refuge, but could not accept illegal entrants as it would turn the country into a 'dharamshala' (charitable lodging).

Asserting that unity in diversity is "our essence", he said the BJP is not against any caste, religion or language and supports granting rights in accordance with the Constitution. He was apparently referring to citizenship granted to persecuted minorities under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In West Bengal, Gadkari claimed there was a growing desire for political change among voters.

"People are in favour of change," he said, expressing confidence that the BJP would secure significant gains.

While acknowledging that the contest in the state is intense, he said the party would focus on governance and development rather than "unnecessary political confrontation".

The BJP has been attempting to expand its footprint in the state after emerging as a major opposition force in the 2021 elections.

Asked about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a silent, invisible rigging ploy by the BJP-led Centre to eliminate voters ahead of the assembly elections, Gadkari said his party accorded priority to national interest in policy making.

"We do not want to enter into any kind of politics on national issues. We should look at issues (like SIR) keeping the nation's interest supreme," he emphasised.