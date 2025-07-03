BJP names new presidents in 7 states, 2 Union Territories

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced new state unit presidents in seven states and two Union Territories, marking a major step in the party’s ongoing organisational revamp under its “Sangathan Parv” (Organisational Drive).

The appointments have been made in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This move comes as part of the second phase of internal restructuring aimed at strengthening the party’s base ahead of upcoming elections.

The newly appointed state presidents are Hemant Khandelwal (Madhya Pradesh), Ravindra Chavan (Maharashtra), N. Ramchander Rao (Telangana), PVN Madhav (Andhra Pradesh), Mahendra Bhatt (Uttarakhand), Rajeev Bindal (Himachal Pradesh), Beichhua (Mizoram), VP Ramalingam (Puducherry), and Anil Tiwari (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).

A senior party functionary said, “This round of appointments is a continuation of the BJP’s organisational restructuring, which is nearing completion in 28 states and union territories.”

According to party sources, further appointments are expected soon in states like West Bengal and Odisha. Once the process is complete in other key regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi, and Haryana, the party will proceed with the election of its national president.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya filed his nomination for the post of West Bengal BJP president. “I was asked by the leadership to file the nomination. The process is ongoing, and nothing is final yet,” Bhattacharya told ANI. He was accompanied by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, and current BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar.

The BJP’s internal organisational elections are seen as critical to shaping its leadership framework as it prepares for state polls and the 2029 general elections.