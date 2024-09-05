BJP names 67 candidates for Haryana polls; CM Saini to contest from Ladwa

Chandigarh: With BJP’s first list for the Haryana Assembly elections out, the saffron party seems to rely more on newly joined leaders from other parties. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest the elections from Ladwa, along with seven ministers from his Cabinet who will again test their mettle in the elections. Additionally, the seats of two MLAs have been changed.



The BJP has also given credence to outsiders in the selection of candidates. Among them, three former MLAs who left JJP and joined the BJP have been given tickets. Former MLA Shyam Singh Rana, who left INLD, will again contest from Radaur. Executive State President Shruti Chaudhary, who left Congress, has been fielded from Tosham. Sanjay Kablana, who left JJP, has been made a candidate from Beri, while former minister Devendra Babli has been declared from Tohana, Ram Kumat Gautam from Safidon, and former minister Anoop Dhanak from Uklana. At the same time, BJP has expressed trust in Sunil Sangwan, who left his job as a jail superintendent to join politics, from Dadri.

In the first list of BJP candidates, the tickets for Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, Minister of State for Sports Sanjay Singh, and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Bishambar Valmiki have been denied. The BJP has announced the names of 67 candidates in this list.

The BJP has also placed trust in leaders who came from outside parties. Notably, MLA from Panchkula and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has successfully retained his seat. The proposal to change the constituency of Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goyal from Ambala City has also been nullified.

The list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections was released by BJP National President JP Nadda after consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Central Election Committee.

These include Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa, Shakti Rani Sharma from Kalka, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, former Home Minister Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt, Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goyal from Ambala City, Santosh Sarwan from Mullana, Balwant Singh from Sadhaura, Agriculture Minister Kanwarpal Gurjar from Jagadhri, MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora from Yamunanagar, Shyam Singh Rana from Radaur, Subhash Kalsana from Shahabad, Minister of State for Urban Bodies Subhash Sudha from Thanesar, Kanwaljit Singh Ajarana from Pehowa, Kulwant Bazigar from Guhla-Chika, Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat, Leela Ram Gurjar from Kaithal, Bhagwan Das Kabirpanthi from Nilokheri, MLA Ramkumar Kashyap from Indri, Jagmohan Anand from Karnal, Harvinder Kalyan from Gharaunda, Mahipal Dhanda from Panipat Rural, Pramod Kumar Vij from Panipat City, Krishna Lal Panwar from Israna, Manmohan Bhadana from Samalkha, and many more.

Gian Chand Gupta has succeeded in retaining his Haryana Assembly seat, despite initial indications of a change. Gupta rushed to Delhi to ensure he could retain his Panchkula seat, and his efforts paid off as he was again declared a candidate from Panchkula.

With this, the speculations about a change in constituency for Ambala City MLA and Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goyal have also been resolved. The ticket for Power Minister Ranjit Chautala, who had shown a harsh attitude, has been denied. State Sports Minister Sanjay Singh’s ticket from Sohna has also been withdrawn; in his place, Tejpal Tanwar has been made the candidate. MLA and State Minister Bishambar Valmiki from Bawani Khera has also not been considered by the BJP.

One Rajya Sabha MP and two former MPs are also in the election fray. The BJP has fielded two former MPs, including one Rajya Sabha MP, in the first list. Among these, Rajya Sabha MP Krishna Lal Panwar has been declared a candidate from Israna, former MP from Sirsa Sunita Duggal from Ratia, and former MP from Rohtak Arvind Sharma from Gohana.

Interestingly, Karnal will no longer be CM City Karnal as it was from 2014 to 2024. Chief Minister Saini will leave the Karnal Assembly constituency and contest from Ladwa.

Additionally, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has successfully placed his daughter in politics. Aarti Rao has been declared a candidate from Ateli. The seat of MLA Laxman Yadav from Kosli has been changed; he will now contest from Rewari. MLA from Nalwa and Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will also contest from Barwala.