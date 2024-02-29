BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero will get house through PMAY

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said the now-demolished house of Wakeel Hassan, who was part of the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation, had some "legal issues" and assured the miner that he will be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana very soon.

Hassan's house was razed in a demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in northeast Delhi's Khajoori Khas area. Several other houses were demolished during the drive. He spent the night on a footpath with his wife and their two children. The family's neighbours provided them with food and other necessary items.

Responding to queries on the demolition of Hassan's house as part of an anti-encroachment drive, Tiwari said, "When we felicitated him, he had raised this issue with me. But when we got into the matter, we found there were some issues. So, we will provide them a house legally and I can assure you that."

The BJP leader said Hassan's name will be included in PMAY's list of beneficiaries and he will be "given a house very soon".

"Some legal issues were associated with the (now-demolished) house. But, we have spoken to people and we will get him a house as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana... as given to dwellers of JJ clusters," the MP from Northeast Delhi constituency said.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also the chairman of DDA, said, "I have been told about it (demolition of the house of Wakeel Hassan in a drive). We will definitely compensate and will provide a house too."

Hassan told PTI that DDA officials told him that he would soon be provided with a house in the Govindpuri area but he refused to accept the offer as it was only a "verbal assurance". Hassan said he wants authorities to make their offer in writing.