BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF officer at Mohali airport

In a startling incident, Bollywood luminary and BJP parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut, who clinched victory in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, reportedly faced physical assault by a female constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during a security check at the Mohali International Airport.

Following the altercation, the concerned official was promptly suspended pending further investigation into the matter.

The constable purportedly cited Kangana's remarks concerning the women of Punjab amidst the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' protests as the trigger behind the altercation.

Expressing her intent to pursue the matter further, Kangana Ranaut conveyed her intention to lodge a formal complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the incident.