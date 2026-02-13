BJP moves ‘substantive motion’ in bid to disqualify Rahul from Parl

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has initiated a formal process seeking to disqualify Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.



Dubey’s move came amid acrimonious exchanges between Rahul Gandhi and BJP MPs over several controversial issues, including the alleged circulation of former army chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished book.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday following uproar by the opposition over Dubey’s remarks targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dubey alleged that Gandhi was hand-in-glove with anti-national forces.

His remarks triggered an uproar from the opposition benches forcing TDP leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, to adjourn the proceedings for the day.

This was the second adjournment of the Lok Sabha during the day. During Question Hour, the House was adjourned till noon as the opposition members raised slogans against the India-US interim trade agreement and the four labour codes.

Separately, Dubey told mediapersons outside the Parliament complex that he has given a notice to initiate a “substantive motion” against Gandhi, and demanded that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.

Dubey said that in his notice he has stated how the leader of the opposition (LoP) visits foreign countries joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID and Ford Foundation, and “colludes” with anti-India elements.

A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.

“No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice where in I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces,” Dubey alleged.

On Wednesday, Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, aimed directly at Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as he made allegations against the former diplomat over the Epstein Files disclosures.

After filing papers to initiate action against Rahul Gandhi, Dubey said the Congress MP seems to be connected to foreign powers.

“This is not that for the first time that Rahul Gandhi has made efforts to create controversy with the objective of defaming the government - be it defence, finance, commerce, external affairs - but Rahul Gandhi has the uncanny knack of fomenting the public sentiments by raising unsubstantiated and unethical aspects in parliament as well as other public fora,” Dubey said in the notice.

“All these attempts of Shri Rahul Gandhi are nothing else but an attempt to destabilise our country from within – by way of masquerading in the coveted post of Leader of Opposition.”With Agency Inputs