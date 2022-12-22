BJP MLA Leads Massive Lingayat, Massive Protest In Karnataka

Several members of the Panchamasali Lingayat community a part of Karnataka's upper caste Lingayat group which constitutes almost 18% of the state's population -- held massive protest today from the iconic Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, the protest was regarding reservations in education, and government jobs.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil, who had previously raised voice against senior party leaders BS Yediyurappa and BS Bommai, is giving leadership to the protest.

Panchamasali Lingayats, who constitute the majority of the Lingayat population, have claimed raised voice against not being given the much-needed political representation, although it forms the larger chunk of the Lingayat community. They claim to have the power to influence over 100 seats in the Kittur Karnataka region, which was initially known as the Mumbai-Karnataka region, and consists of nearly 7 districts

These districts are Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, and Haveri.

The Panchamsalis is the largest of the various sub sects of the Lingayat Community. Being majorly associated with the farming industry, they carry a plough as a symbol.

Ahead of next year's Assembly polls, the reservation matter has become an issue of concern for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as several other communities among OBCs in Karnataka are also raising their voice for reservation quota.

Several communities, including the Panchamasalis, Vokkaligas, and Marathas, have sought an increase in their reservation quota.

A decision on the matter is yet to be taken by Mr Bommai .