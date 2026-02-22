BJP MLA caught in `5L bribe trap

Gadag (Karnataka): Lokayukta police on Saturday said they caught BJP MLA Chandru Lamani allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe.

The trap was laid by the Gadag Lokayukta police based on a complaint filed by a contractor.

“Today, a successful trap was laid by the Gadag Lokayukta police station. The accused public servant was caught while accepting Rs 5 lakh,” officials said, adding the case has been registered under Section 7(a) read with 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The complainant, Vijay Pujar, is a Class-I contractor from Chinchali in this district.

Lokayukta officials said the alleged bribe demand was linked to works under the Minor Irrigation Department, including the construction of retaining walls along a road. “The accused had demanded Rs 11 lakh from the complainant to execute the work. During the trap, Rs 5 lakh was accepted,” officials said.

Along with the MLA, who represents the Shirahatti Assembly constituency, his personal assistants — Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik — have also been secured in connection with the case.

“Accused 1, 2 and 3 have been secured, and the investigation is in progress,” the Lokayukta said in a statement.

Reacting to the incident, in a sarcastic remark, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “BJP leaders are very honest. They are corruption-free in this country. The Lokayukta might have received some wrong information.”

He added, “Let us see what the Lokayukta says. I will react after that.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said he was not aware of the details and that his party does not tolerate bribery, adding that he would comment after gathering full information, while state BJP president B Y Vijayendra said he “would respond after ascertaining the facts.”

Meanwhile, supporters of Lamani condemned the Lokayukta action, alleging that the Congress government was behind the “conspiracy”.

They also raised slogans against the Congress government.