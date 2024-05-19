‘BJP may stoke communal tension after their Sandeshkhali conspiracy got foiled’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the BJP may stoke communal tension in Bengal after its Sandeshkhali conspiracy was foiled.



She also urged the administration to be alert. Banerjee addressed two election rallies in Goghat and Bishnupur each.

“They (BJP) try to spark riots by moving the idols of our Gods and playing with the sentiments of people. I will caution the administration across the state and ask them to take care of the situation. After BJP’s Sandeshkhali conspiracy has been foiled, this is their (BJP’s) plan – they will try to move the idols of our gods and stoke communal violence. Make sure this doesn’t happen anywhere. If this happens anywhere, the administration must address it immediately and ensure that the idols are placed with all respect,” Banerjee said.

She further stated: “Are the women of Sandeshkhali not our mothers and sisters? They were not allowed to even know what they signed. Isn’t the BJP ashamed of what they did? People will not forget BJP’s Sandeshkhali conspiracy for as long as they live and remember the dubious plot. Banerjee also pointed out that BJP is apprehending a defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha poll.

“If they weren’t afraid of their imminent defeat, why else would Amit Shah ask people to invest in shares? They are using that to pool in money. How can Amit Shah make these comments during the ongoing polls? This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” Banerjee said adding: “I want to make it clear that the Modi government is not coming back to power and this is why Amit Shah has to say these things. Bengal had ensured the country’s Independence and it will change the Modi government.”

She also asserted that if INDIA bloc comes to power, it will abolish CAA, NRC, UCC and misuse of central agencies will also stop. “We will abolish CAA-NRC-UCC and stop the misuse of central agencies. When INDIA Bloc forms the government, we will also ensure Bengal’s needs are met,” she stated.

“If they come to power again, there will be no elections anymore and the Constitution will be in danger. When Modi Babu loses, Bengal will win. Delhi’s BJP leaders are ‘hi-fi’ using ‘10-star’ facilities whereas the PM has thousands of crores at his disposal to spread lies and propaganda,” Banerjee added further.

She attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying: “Modi Babu is claiming to give free electricity and cooking gas saying this is his guarantee. But is he giving free electricity? Did he give Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts? Do not trust these 420 guarantees. What they mention in these advertisements is fake. I don’t know how ECI is allowing misleading advertisements, presented as statements, without the name of the publisher.”

“How did the BJP accumulate so much wealth to give these advertisements? BJP did not have money for Bengal’s poor MGNREGA workers and Awas Yojana beneficiaries but now Modi Babu is using money for his publicity and propaganda,” Banerjee said.