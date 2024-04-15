BJP manifesto addresses middle class aspirations for better quality of life

New Delhi: The BJP asserted on Monday its manifesto recognises the aspirations and needs of the rising middle class and identifies opportunities for them and promises to create conditions for a better quality of life.

The ruling party has promised better cities, higher-quality infrastructure, faster and better digital infrastructure, controlling pollution, investment in technologies of tomorrow, and better living conditions, it said, adding that the middle class will benefit a lot from these, it said.

Its promise of encouraging the creation of new satellite townships near metro cities, boosting transit-oriented development, building unified metropolitan transport systems, ensuring water-secure cities, leveraging best practices for wastewater treatment, and eliminating open landfills will address immediate liveability concerns of the middle class, the party said.

It has also promised in its manifesto, which was released on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the BJP, high-value jobs not just in big cities but in tier-2 and tier-3 cities besides leveraging tourism to promote local entrepreneurship and jobs.

The manifesto's focus on increasing the number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Global Tech Centres (GTCs), and Global Engineering Centres (GECs) and making the country a global hub will also help the middle class, who will benefit also from the resolve to make housing more affordable.

Noting that medical treatment for senior citizens, and those 70 years and above, is costly and can be a financial drain on middle-class families as getting insurance for them is not always easy, the party said its promise of bringing them under the 'Ayushman Bharat' cover for health cost up to Rs 5 lakh irrespective of their family income will be a big help to them.

The party also cited its promise of zero electricity bills through solar rooftops, including in housing societies, and the expansion of IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS to make its point.

The BJP's promise of new investments in agricultural storage will lead to not only farmers getting more remunerative prices but also lower and more predictable food prices for the consuming middle class, it said.

The manifesto's details on India's proposed foreign policy initiatives, promoting the country's ideas and values to the world and carving a place for it at the global level, also benefit the middle class the most as they will play a key role as ambassadors to the world.