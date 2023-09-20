BJP Mahila Morcha's Delhi unit thanks PM Modi for introducing women's reservation bill

The BJP Mahila Morcha's Delhi unit on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and parliamentarians for introducing the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.

Mahila Morcha leaders and workers gathered near Rail Bhawan and 15 other places in the Parliament building's vicinity and expressed their gratitude for fulfilling a long-pending demand of the country's women, said Richa Pandey, the organisation's Delhi unit chief.

"We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a dignified introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha that faced hurdles for so many years," Pandey added.

The government on Tuesday introduced the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam, reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, reviving a bill pending for 27 years and blending history, politics and societal imperatives on the first day in the new Parliament building.

However, provisions in the bill make it clear that the reservation will come into effect only after the delimitation exercise, or the redrawing of constituencies, taking into account data of the census conducted after it becomes a law.