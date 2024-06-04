BJP leads in Inner Manipur, ally NPP ahead in Outer Manipur

BJP was leading in the Inner Manipur seat, while its ally Naga People's Front (NPF) was ahead in the Outer Manipur constituency on Tuesday morning, according to the Election Commission.

BJP candidate Thounaojam Basantakumar was leading in the Inner Manipur seat over his nearest rival Angomcha Bimol Akoijam of the Congress by 4,530 votes.

NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik was leading in the Outer Manipur seat over his nearest rival Alfred Kanngam S Arthur of the Congress by 14,804 votes.