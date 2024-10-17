BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as chief minister of Haryana

Chandigarh: Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana at a ceremony held in Panchkula today, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, and partners from the NDA. The event was secured with extensive measures as dignitaries from across the country gathered to witness the occasion. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who previously took on the chief ministerial role in March 2024, succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar. Alongside Saini, several cabinet ministers are also expected to take their oaths, marking the beginning of his new administration.

In the lead-up to the swearing-in, Saini participated in various religious visits, paying his respects at Valmiki Bhawan, a local gurdwara, and the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula. The BJP has achieved a significant political milestone, securing a third consecutive term in Haryana. In the assembly elections held on October 5, the party won an impressive 48 out of 90 seats. The Congress, which is the main opposition party, secured 37 seats, while regional parties like the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not make substantial gains. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), once a major contender, has been reduced to just two seats. The BJP's strength was particularly noticeable in constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), where the party flipped eight of the 17 SC seats. Noteworthy victories included Hodal, where Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan was defeated by BJP candidate Harinder Singh.