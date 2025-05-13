BJP launches nationwide 11-day 'Tiranga Yatra' for outreach on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The BJP will spearhead a 11-day long 'Tiranga Yatra' across the country beginning Tuesday following the success of Operation Sindoor, as part of its outreach to people around the Modi government's determined leadership and the valour of armed forces. A BJP leader said the party is looking to rally people, including prominent members of the society, around India's successful campaign against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in a campaign from May 13 to 23. Party sources said the campaign's tone will not be overtly political and they are looking to galvanize people over an issue, which has drawn support from all sections of the society.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and organisational functionaries, will be joining the campaign. Top party leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP's national president, had held deliberations on the issue on Sunday. Nadda held meetings with party general secretaries, including Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde and Dushyant Gautam, on Monday to finalise the exercise.