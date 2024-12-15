BJP interested in politics, not discussing public issues during legislature session: Shivakumar

Hubballi (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday hit out at the opposition BJP, accusing it of indulging in "politics" and not showing any interest in discussing issues concerning the state and its people, during the ongoing winter session of legislature in Belagavi.

He claimed that the saffron party in the state was a divided house, and hence they were not interested on discussing real issues.

"BJP is not interested in any discussion, what to do?....they are not interested in anything else other than doing politics. There is no unity among them, so they are doing such things," Shivakumar told reporters here in response to a question about issues relating to north Karnataka not being discussed in the legislature session so far.

The session that began on December 9 will continue during the coming week too.

Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra, has been hosting legislature sessions once a year since 2006.

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modeled on the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat in Bengaluru, was built as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. Maharashtra claims Belagavi and some nearby places belong to it.

To a question whether irrigation issues relating to north Karnataka be discussed during the session, Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, said the government was ready for discussion on any issue.

Asked about Mahadayi project, the Deputy CM said, "I had recently met union forest minister (Bhupender Yadav) and union minister Pralhad Joshi regarding this... we have called tenders and things are ready, and as soon as we get permission (from Centre), we will start the work."

Joshi and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar should take the responsibility to obtain permissions, he said. "We are somewhat confident about getting permissions."

The Mahadayi project is a drinking water initiative that aims to divert water from the Mahadayi river to drought-hit districts in north Karnataka.

Asked why no politicians have been named in the FIR registered in connection with COVID-19 scam that allegedly took place during previous BJP regime, Shivakumar said, "We have not said anything on BJP leaders, actions are being taken based on Justice Michael D' Cunha Commission report. Based on the recommendations made in the report FIR has been registered, let's see what happens."