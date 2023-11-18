BJP has no policies, copied Congress' guarantees for its agenda claims Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of copying Congress' original guarantees and include in their agenda to serve up in the elections to the people.

"The BJP has neither the intentions, nor policies. The Congress has given concrete programmes for public welfare in the form of guarantees in Rajasthan and other states," Mallikarjun Kharge said on X.

"After a lot of efforts, Modi ji and the BJP thought it better to copy our original guarantees... And has made an unsuccessful attempt to hastily serve the agenda before the elections," he said in his post in Hindi.

"The people of Rajasthan know that the Congress has worked and will also fulfil our seven guarantees on the ground," Mallikarjun Kharge said, using the hashtag #Congress_again.

Kharge will address election meetings in Vair Assembly of Bharatpur district and Tijara of Rajasthan on Saturday for the upcoming November 25 assembly polls.