BJP hails PM Modi, says India isolated Pakistan diplomatically

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday asserted that India has rewritten the rules of engagement with Pakistan under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party's remarks came after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Pakistan "pleaded for an understanding" after suffering "catastrophic losses",

"In just 72 hours, under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has rewritten the rules of engagement with Pakistan," he added.

Bhandari said India called out Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" with strategic resolve, struck deep inside Pakistani military zones from Lahore to Rawalpindi and destroyed terror headquarters of Jaish and LeT in Munirke and Bahawalpur.

"Sent a clear message: no inch of Pakistani territory is beyond India's reach, crippled Pakistan economically by pausing the Indus Water Treaty," he said.

India isolated Pakistan diplomatically, exposing its terror ecosystem globally, he added.

"In an era where conventional wars -- from Russia-Ukraine to US-Taliban -- have failed to achieve strategic ends, India under Prime Minister Modi has adopted 'Chanakya Neeti' - smart, swift, and sovereign," the BJP spokesperson said.

"This is not strategic restraint. This is strategic dominance, and fight against Pakistani terror is not over," he added.