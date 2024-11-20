BJP general secy Vinod Tawde accused of distributing cash, police file 2 FIRs in Maha

MUMBAI: In a dramatic turn of events that unfolded at Virar (east), ruling BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde was caught in a controversy when he was allegedly discovered with cash at a hotel on Tuesday, more than 17 hours after the Maharashtra Assembly election campaigning concluded.

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) party supporters stormed the hotel and flung cash at Tawde’s face. Police arrived at the scene and escorted Tawde away. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore to woo voters on the eve of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The BJP denied the claim, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures.

Videos of the “cash distribution”, many of them shot by BVA members who barged into the hotel hall where Tawde was present, went viral, after which police registered two first information reports about the alleged cash distribution.

BVA leader Hitendra Thakur said his party supporters found Tawde with the cash at a hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, a day after election campaigning ended.

“I was informed by a BJP leader that he (Tawde) has come to distribute this huge cash. I could not believe that such a key national functionary of that party will do so, but sadly it turned out to be true,” Thakur told a Marathi news channel. The incident took place a day before polling in Nallasopara Assembly constituency, where BVA MLA and Thakur’s son Kshitij is pitted against BJP’s Rajan Naik.

Hitendra Thakur said BVA members received information about Tawde conducting a meeting at the hotel in Manvelpada area, where Naik and local BJP leaders were present.

Some BVA workers alleged that they witnessed Tawde distributing money to attendees.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) slammed Tawde and the BJP, accused the party of indulging in “cash-for-votes” and “note jihad”, along with misusing government machinery and engaging in corrupt practices.

Amid claims by BVA leaders that Rs 5 crore cash was distributed, an election official said Rs 9.93 lakh cash was recovered from the hotel rooms.After the ruckus of over three hours at the hotel, it was decided that a joint press conference of Hitendra Thakur, his son Kshitij, Tawde and BJP’s candidate Rajan Naik would be held at the hotel. However, as the press conference started, it was stopped by poll officials stating that it is illegal to hold one. District collector and election officer Govind Bodke said the election department received complaints from BVA that some BJP people were distributing cash at the Virar hotel. Following the complaint, a team of election officials and police went to the hotel and carried out an inspection, he said. They seized Rs 9,93,500 cash and some documents, he added.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar said, “The MVA has already lost the game. They are destined for defeat in this election, which is why they are making such absurd allegations against us.”

MVA leaders sought a comprehensive investigation by the Election Commission, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggesting a conspiracy against Tawde by some BJP leaders.Raut said, “No matter how much the BJP tries to hide, whatever happened in Nallasopara-Virar, happened before the camera.”

Raut claimed that prominent BJP leaders, including state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were aware of Tawde’s activities.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took a “note jihad” jibe over claims of Tawde distributing money hours before voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Thackeray demanded strict action by the Election Commission of India, stating that merely registering a case against Tawde won’t suffice.

“Tawde was lauded for toppling governments in some states and helping to form new ones. Now the secret behind this has come out in the open,” Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP of misusing government machinery and indulging in corrupt practices, including “notes for votes” (distributing money to buy votes), fearing a defeat in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Patole alleged that the BJP for using money power to manipulate the electoral process, adding it is an attempt to win the elections through corrupt means, fearing a resounding defeat.Also on Tuesday, BVA’s official candidate from Dahanu Assembly seat, Suresh Padvi, joined the BJP and declared his support for BJP’s official candidate Vinod Mendha.

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and party candidate Rajan Naik in connection with the alleged distribution of cash to voters at a hotel in Palghar, an official said.Based on a complaint lodged by the Election Commission, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police registered a first information report against Tawde and Rajan Naik, who is contesting the polls from the Nallasopara seat, an official from the Tulinj police said.