BJP gains 32 new seats, loses 92 from 2019

NEW DELHI: The recently concluded Lok Sabha election results reveal that, despite a slight difference in vote share among parties like the BJP and Congress, there is a notable disparity in the number of seats they have secured.



The BJP won 303 seats on its own in 2019 elections which dropped to 240 in 2024. However, the party’s vote share has declined by less than one percentage point since 2019. While in 2019, the BJP’s vote share was 37.36 per cent, in 2024 it is 36.56 per cent. Along the same lines, the Congress won 47 more seats in 2024 than it won in 2019 — 99 and 52 seats respectively, however, its vote share has gone up by less than two percentage points from 19.66 per cent in 2019 to 21.19 per cent in 2024.

In UP, where the BJP suffered a drastic fall in the number of seats from 62 in 2019 to 33 in 2024, its vote share also fell significantly from 49.98 per cent in 2019 to 41.37 per cent in 2024.

The Samajwadi Party reaped a rich harvest of 37 seats in 2024 as against just five in 2019. Its vote share increased by almost 20 percentage points from 18.11 per cent in 2019 to 37 per cent in 2024. Looking at the electoral performance of the BJP in comparison to 2019 results, it is seen that the saffron party retained 208 seats this time and lost 92 of the 303 seats it had won in the 2019 elections. Of the 92 seats which the party lost, 29 were constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It suffered the biggest loss in UP which accounted for 29 of these 92 seats.

Other states where the BJP faced major setbacks were Maharashtra and Rajasthan, where the party lost 16 and 10 seats respectively.

The BJP also faced defeat in 8 constituencies each in Karnataka and West Bengal. In Haryana, its tally has halved as it lost 5 seats. In Bihar too, it lost 5 seats, 3 in Jharkhand, 2 in Punjab and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Ladakh, and Manipur.

The BJP lost 92 seats across 15 states and Union Territories. However, it won 32 new constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories, which helped it notch up the number to 240 seats.

Of these 32 new seats, a maximum of 12 came from Odisha, 4 from Telangana three each from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, two from West Bengal, and others from Bihar, Chattisgarh, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.