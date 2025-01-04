BJP failed on promises; talk of ‘Sheeshmahal’ doesn’t suit PM: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of failing to deliver on its promises while highlighting AAP’s achievements in governance over the past decade. Kejriwal labelled the BJP’s incompetence as an “AAPda” (crisis) for the party, contrasting it with AAP’s transformative policies, which he described as a lifeline for the people of Delhi.

In his statement, Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spending most of his recent speech attacking Delhi’s government instead of showcasing achievements. “A person who works for people doesn’t abuse others. Such abuse comes when someone hasn’t done any work,” he said. He emphasised that while the AAP government in Delhi has delivered significant progress, the BJP-led central government has failed to show any tangible results after ten years in power. On PM’s “Sheeshmahal” jibes, Kejriwal responded, “Discussing the Sheeshmahal is unbecoming of someone who has built a Rs 2,700-crore house, flies in an Rs 8,400-crore plane, and wears a Rs 10-lakh suit.”

Kejriwal pointed out the BJP’s broken promises, particularly regarding housing. He criticised the BJP for pledging to provide housing for all by 2022 but only delivering 1,700 houses in five years. “At this pace, it seems that the BJP has devised a 200-year program for housing,” Kejriwal said, adding that the government had displaced more slum dwellers than it had provided homes for.

The Delhi former Chief Minister also took aim at the BJP’s foundation-laying ceremonies for new infrastructure projects, specifically colleges. He noted, “It took you ten years to lay foundation stones for three colleges. In these ten years, while you were laying foundation stones, I built 22,000 classrooms, three new universities, 11 new vocational colleges, and six university campuses.”

Kejriwal further criticised the BJP’s handling of the Purvanchali community, who make up a significant portion of residents in Delhi’s unplanned colonies. He accused the BJP of betraying their promises of granting property rights to residents, stating, “In five years, they managed to give property rights to only 25,000 people. Now, people have started saying, ‘Whatever they promise, they absolutely never deliver.’”

On the subject of law and order, Kejriwal urged the Prime Minister to address the rising crime rates in Delhi. “Gangsters openly fire bullets, but Amit Shah doesn’t hear them. Women are screaming in fear, but their cries don’t reach Amit Shah’s ears,” he said, calling on the BJP to focus on improving Delhi’s security.

Reaffirming AAP’s commitment to the welfare of Delhi’s people, Kejriwal rejected the BJP’s criticisms of Delhi’s government not implementing central schemes. He defended AAP’s approach, stating, “If a central government scheme benefits Delhi’s common man, we will implement it.” He also defended AAP’s healthcare policies, stating that their scheme is more inclusive than the central government’s Ayushman Bharat.

Kejriwal concluded by urging PM Modi to focus on governance instead of criticism.