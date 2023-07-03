BJP enacting drama on Mekedatu project says Tamil Nadu Congress

The Congress in Tamil Nadu has alleged that the state BJP is enacting a drama opposing the Mekedatu project whereas the Centre led by its party had granted permission to the former Karnataka government led by Basavaraj Bommai to build the Mekedatu reservoir -- a claim it denied on Monday.

The TNCC accused the BJP of enacting a drama on the issue and said the saffron party was attempting to shift the blame on to others.

A war of words escalated between the two parties after TNCC chief K S Alagiri on Sunday put out a video accusing the BJP of enacting a farce on the emotive issue being opposed by Tamil Nadu farmers and political parties.

"The BJP is the real culprit and is attempting to blame others. The Bommai government had obtained approval for the project," Alagiri said in a video that he posted on his Facebook page.

Accusing the BJP of enacting a "drama", he had said both the DMK government and the Congress are clear on opposing the project. "Karnataka cannot deny water to Tamil Nadu in defiance of the Supreme Court verdict," he added.

Alagiri accused the Centre of granting permission to the then Bommai government without consulting the lower riparian states. Based on this, the Karnataka government was taking steps to construct the dam, he claimed.

Responding to Alagiri's charges, BJP state vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said the Centre did not grant any approval to Karnataka. "In fact, the government had denied approval for the Karnataka government's detailed project report. As a leader of a party, Alagiri ought to have known facts before pointing fingers at others," Narayanan said.