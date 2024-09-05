BJP dominates MCD ward committee polls

New Delhi: The BJP secured a decisive victory in the MCD zonal ward polls on Wednesday, reinforcing its control over the standing committee of Delhi’s civic body. The BJP won chairmanships and deputy chairmanships in seven of the 12 zones and claimed standing committee positions, leaving the AAP with five zones. Despite Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s refusal to appoint presiding officers and her claims of an “undemocratic election process,” the polls proceeded smoothly following intervention by Lt Governor V K Saxena. The BJP’s success included key wins in zones like Narela and Civil Lines, while the AAP captured Karol Bagh and Rohini.