BJP deliberately entering minority areas with Ram Navami processions without permission: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP was deliberately taking out rallies in minority areas of the state without permission.

Mamata Banerjee's comments come a day after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district.

"Why will there be Ram Navami processions for five days? You can organise several such rallies on the day it is celebrated. We will have no objection... But, do not carry arms with you," CM Mamata Banerjee said at a public distribution programme here at Thakurnagar Ground.

"They (BJP) are deliberately entering minority areas with such processions without permission. Yesterday in Rishra, too, they took out rallies in which people were seen with arms," she claimed.

Violence during Ram Navami celebrations had also rocked parts of Howrah district on Thursday and Friday, leading to the arrest of 45 people.