BJP criticizes AAP for victim shaming in Swati Maliwal row

Amidst escalating tensions, accusations fly as Arvind Kejriwal's aide and AAP MP Swati Maliwal have both lodged complaints against each other, alleging abuse. Initially, Maliwal filed a case asserting that Bibhav Kumar, Mr. Kejriwal's secretary, physically assaulted and verbally abused her during a visit to the Delhi Chief Minister's residence.

In a counter move, Kumar has retaliated with his own FIR, alleging that Maliwal entered Kejriwal's residence without permission or an appointment. The Aam Aadmi Party has weighed in, suggesting that this dispute may be part of a larger scheme orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to destabilize AAP during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. AAP leader Atishi pointed out Maliwal's failure to follow protocol and accused her of forcing entry into the Chief Minister's residence.

Both AAP and Bibhav Kumar assert that Maliwal "trespassed" and verbally abused them when asked to leave by security personnel. At a recent press conference, Atishi referenced newly surfaced CCTV footage showing Maliwal being escorted out of the Chief Minister's residence.

"Contrary to Maliwal's claims of injury, the footage portrays her leaving Arvind Kejriwal's residence seemingly unharmed," Atishi remarked. She further accused Maliwal of colluding with the BJP to tarnish AAP's image during the elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP has lambasted Kejriwal for his silence on the matter, dubbing him the "main criminal" for his perceived inaction during the alleged assault.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has a consistent pattern of resorting to misconduct, corruption, and misinformation. The incident involving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 follows this pattern. Initially, AAP remained silent, later making half-hearted admissions, and eventually mounting a brazen defense of the accused," remarked BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Poonawalla added, "Their strategy then shifted to attacking the victim, leading not only to character assassination but also reminiscent of 'Draupadi's disrobing'."