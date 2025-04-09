BJP creating communal division, Kharge at CWC meet

Ahmedabad: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Central government of “creating communal division” in the country to “divert attention” from basic issues.

Kharge made the remarks during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Ahmedabad to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Kharge criticised the BJP for fostering an environment characterised by an “oligarchic monopoly by capturing the country’s resources”, suggesting that such actions undermine democratic principles and equity.

The Congress leader emphasised that the monopolisation of resources threatens the very foundations of governance and the welfare of the populace. “On the other hand, oligarchic monopoly is on the path of controlling the government by capturing the country’s resources,” he asserted, highlighting the detrimental impact this has on ordinary citizens.

Moreover, Kharge invoked Sardar Patel’s wisdom, stressing the need for organisational strength within the Congress and stating that mere numbers without a cohesive structure are ineffective. This call to action seeks to rejuvenate the party’s grassroots connections and enhance its operational efficacy ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

The Congress President also addressed the historical narrative surrounding Sardar Patel and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, arguing that the BJP and RSS have “conspired to misrepresent the relationship between the two leaders”. He pointed out that, contrary to the insinuations of discord, they (Patel and Nehru) were “two

sides of the same coin”, and numerous incidents and documents testify to their “collaborative spirit”.

As the party gathered for a prayer meeting on Tuesday evening at the Sabarmati, a site rich in historical significance for both Patel and Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a “more unified” India.

The gathering served not only as a tribute to the legacies of these icons of the freedom movement but also as a reminder of the values they stood for — unity, integrity and social equity.

In reflecting on these ideals, the Congress aims to project a vision that counters “current divisive narratives”, reinforcing its pledge to address pressing social and economic issues.

The meeting represents a crucial moment for Congress as it seeks to navigate the political landscape effectively and reassert its relevance in a rapidly changing environment.