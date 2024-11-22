BJP, Congress clash over Manipur crisis in heated letter exchange

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Friday accused the Congress of pushing an "incorrect, false and politically motivated" narrative about the unrest in Manipur. Nadda was responding to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter seeking President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention, alleging the Centre’s complete failure in addressing the crisis. In his letter, Nadda emphasized the Congress’s “abject failure” in handling local issues in Manipur when it was in power, and claimed the consequences of that failure are still being felt today.

Nadda said that the Congress was sensationalizing the situation in Manipur, pointing out how Kharge seemed to have forgotten that the Congress government had legitimized the illegal migration of foreign militants. He claimed that P. Chidambaram, the then home minister, had signed treaties with these militant groups, fostering destabilizing efforts. He further argued that the failure to manage security and administrative protocols under Congress rule was one of the key reasons why violent organizations are attempting to destroy the peace in Manipur.

In contrast, Nadda asserted that the BJP-led NDA government is committed to stabilizing the situation in Manipur and restoring peace. He highlighted that the government machinery is focused on bringing back normalcy, with investigations into the violence being carried out by the NIA, described as one of the most efficient agencies in India. He also pointed out the transformative changes in the Northeast under the Modi government, including improvements in the economy, security, healthcare, and education.

Congress, however, hit back at Nadda’s allegations, with general secretary Jairam Ramesh calling the letter a "4D exercise - denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation." Ramesh criticized Nadda for deflecting responsibility and for presenting a false narrative. He stressed that the people of Manipur are desperate for peace and asked four key questions: When will the Prime Minister visit Manipur? When will the CM be removed, as many MLAs no longer support him? When will a full-time Governor be appointed? And, when will Union Home Minister Amit Shah take responsibility for his failures in the state?

The Congress has also been attacking the BJP for its handling of the violence, which has claimed over 220 lives and displaced thousands since ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May of last year. Despite this, Nadda defended the government’s efforts and reminded Congress of the chaotic period during the 1990s under their rule, when Manipur faced severe violence and blockades. He concluded by warning that the Congress's alignment with foreign militants was a dangerous and destabilizing factor for the country.