BJP, Cong sure of comfortable win; JD(S) in ‘kingmaker’ role

New Delhi: As the stage is set for the counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, all the three political parties – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) – JD(S), are waiting with bated breath to know their fate over the possibility of a hung Assembly.



Both the national parties are hopeful of winning the state Assembly election with comfortable margin, while the only regional party JD(S) sees itself as potentially key player in this election despite, most likely, securing the lowest number of seats.

The electoral fortunes of top leaders – Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be decided on Saturday. The state recorded its highest-ever voting (73.19 per cent) in Wednesday's polling to the 224-member Assembly.

The final results of Karnataka Assembly poll would decide the future course of national politics as the Congress focused its electioneering on the issues of corruption, unemployment, inflation, rise in prices of essential commodities, fate of Nandini milk brand, while BJP went to the polls showcasing its growth story as well as Hindutva card and JDS restricted its poll campaign to local issues only. As per reports, the BJP, Congress and JD(S) are also said to have contacted some independents who have chances of winning the polls, to get them on their side,.keeping in mind the possibility of a fractured verdict.

With most exit polls predicting a tight contest between the Congress and BJP, leaders of the two parties seem “jittery” over the outcome, while the JD(S) appears to be expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation.

Most pollsters have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while also indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly in the

state.

Having banked on the Modi’s success mantra, the ruling BJP is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where the people have never voted the incumbent party to power, while the Congress is hoping for a morale booster victory to give it a much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Hectic parleys were on at Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence here, with AICC general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, party’s state unit chief D K Shivakumar and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara among others.

According to party sources, they discussed ways to keep the flock (newly elected MLAs) together, and also regarding reaching out to independents to muster numbers in case there was no clear mandate.

In the BJP camp, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met veteran leader B S Yediyurappa along with other party leaders, including ministers Murugesh Nirani, Byrathi Basavaraj, party MP Lehar Singh Siroya and A T Ramaswamy, at the former chief minister’s residence.

Bommai expressed confidence about the BJP crossing the “magic figure” with a clear majority, and said the question of coalition talks with other political parties does not arise now.

BJP leaders too are said to have planned a strategy to keep its newly-elected legislators together, and are making attempts to contact independents, mostly BJP rebels, as well as “winning” candidates of smaller parties. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has claimed that they have received feelers from both Congress and the BJP as most exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka.

“The decision is done. It’s taken. We will announce it to the public when it is right time to,” senior JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmed said. The BJP has denied it had contacted the JD(S) and continued to exude confidence about a clear mandate.

On the alliance, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed that the JD(S) will “disintegrate” after the Karnataka Assembly election results on Saturday. “I am absolutely sure that JDS will disintegrate… This time I do not think that there is any scope for a coalition government with JD(S).”

The counting will begin at 8 am in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture about the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day.

As per officials, elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state, especially in and around the counting centres, to avoid any untoward incidents.

In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, independents two, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).