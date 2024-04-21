BJP candidate from Moradabad seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar dies

Lucknow: BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, a senior party leader said.



He was 72. Kumar is survived by his wife Sadhna Singh, a son and a daughter.

"Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away," UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary told PTI.

"He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," Chaudhary said.

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar was among the 12 candidates in the poll fray from Moradabad parliamentary constituency that went to polls in the first phase on April 19.

He won the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 general elections but lost in 2019 to the Samajwadi Party's S T Hasan. He has also been a five-time BJP MLA from the Thakurdwara assembly segment in Moradabad from 1991 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2014.

Condoling his death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post in Hindi on X, said, "I am shocked by the demise of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency and former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family."

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their supporters to bear this loss. Om Shanti," he said.

Both deputy chief ministers --- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak -- also expressed grief over the death of Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar.

In a post in Hindi on X, Maurya said, "The news of the sudden demise of former MP from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency and hardworking and popular BJP leader Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji is extremely sad. His demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP and the political world. I pray to God to give a place to the virtuous soul in his feet and give strength to the grieving followers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!"

Pathak expressed shock over the death of the BJP candidate from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat. "My condolences are with the bereaved family. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members. Om Shanti!" he said.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and General Secretary (Organization) of UP BJP Dharampal Singh have expressed deep condolence on the demise of Kunwar Sarvesh Singh.

In a statement issued from the UP BJP headquarters, Chaudhary said, "The untimely demise of Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji, a hard-working leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a source of inspiration for BJP workers and former MP from Moradabad, is extremely sad and painful."