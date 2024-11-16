BJP believes in free, fair polls, says Shah after officials inspect his chopper, bags

Mumbai: Union Home minister Amit Shah revealed on Friday that his helicopter and luggage were inspected by election officials during his visit to Hingoli, Maharashtra. Shah is currently campaigning for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

In a post on X, Shah emphasised the BJP’s commitment to fair and transparent elections, stating that the party adheres to all prescribed rules and protocols. He also stressed the importance of collective responsibility in strengthening India’s democratic system.

“The success of a healthy electoral process depends on everyone fulfilling their duties, ensuring India remains the world’s strongest democracy,” he noted.

The inspection of politicians’ belongings has become a topic of debate after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray shared a video of his luggage being checked by election officials. Thackeray questioned whether similar checks were conducted for other top leaders, including the chief minister, the state’s two deputy chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Shah himself.