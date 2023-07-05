BJP appoints new chiefs in four states ahead of 2024 polls

New Delhi: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made some changes within the party. Jagat Prakash Nadda, the party president, on Tuesday, appointed new state presidents for Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Telangana. The appointments are significant moves by the BJP, especially considering the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.



One notable appointment is that of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as the party president of Telangana. This decision is aimed at strengthening the BJP’s position in the state, as Reddy will play a crucial role in leading the party’s efforts in the upcoming Assembly elections. Additionally, Etela Rajender has been appointed as the chairperson of the party’s election management committee in Telangana. This move is seen as an effort to prevent infighting within the party and to discourage the influx of defectors. These appointments have received mixed reactions from party members, with some expressing disappointment on social media.

In Andhra Pradesh, Daggubati Purandeswari has been appointed BJP state president, replacing Somu Veerraju. Purandeswari is a former Union minister who joined the BJP in 2014 after opposing the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh by the UPA government. She is currently a National General Secretary of the BJP and the party in charge of Odisha. Purandeswari is the daughter of NT Rama Rao, a veteran Telugu actor and the late chief minister of Andhra Pradesh who founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). She was previously a member of the Congress Party and served as a Lok Sabha MP from Visakhapatnam in 2009. During her time in Congress, she held ministerial positions in the areas of Human Resource Development and Commerce under the UPA government.

In Punjab, Sunil Jakhar, the former Congress Punjab president who later joined the BJP, has been named as the party state president, replacing Ashwani Sharma. This move aims to strengthen the BJP’s position in the state ahead of the upcoming elections. In Jharkhand, the BJP will be headed by Babulal Marandi, a tribal strongman, who has been appointed as the state president.

Party sources have indicated that further reshuffling is expected, as BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to chair three significant meetings between the central leadership of the BJP and state-level functionaries on July 6, 7, and 8. These meetings are crucial for assessing the performance of lawmakers, legislators, and party functionaries, for the candidate selection process and addressing state-specific issues.