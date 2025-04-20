BJP and RSS orchestrating vicious campaign to divide Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: In a passionate appeal to the people of Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday through an open letter, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological ally, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of orchestrating a malicious and politically motivated campaign to incite communal unrest in the state. Banerjee’s letter comes in the wake of disturbances in parts of Murshidabad, triggered by protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Shared on social media by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh, the letter appeals to citizens to remain united and not fall into what Banerjee describes as a “dangerous trap” of divisive politics. Breaking her silence on the RSS, Banerjee stated that she had avoided naming them earlier, “...but I am now compelled to speak out. The BJP and its allies, including the RSS, have launched a vicious, false propaganda campaign to divide Bengal and polarize communities.”

She alleged that these forces were exploiting an isolated incident to trigger disharmony and provoke riots. “They planned to use Ram Navami for provocation but Bengal witnessed a peaceful celebration. Failing that, they have shifted focus to the Waqf (Amendment) Act agitation to stir unrest,” she stated. Banerjee made a fervent appeal for calm and unity stating that she is, “daughter of Bengal—I love my state, I love my country. I urge everyone to remain united. We condemn all forms of communal violence. Let not hate or mistrust come between us. The real culprits behind these disturbances will face strict action.”

She confirmed that steps had already been taken, including the removal of two police officers and assured that the police were actively investigating the incidents. “Criminals engineer riots—not Hindus, not Muslims. We will not spare anyone who attempts to destroy the peace of Bengal,” she stated.Drawing a sharp contrast with BJP-ruled states, the Chief Minister claimed: “In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, protest rallies are often banned. Manipur has been burning for months. But Bengal remains different—we believe in peace, progress, and inclusion.” Banerjee also slammed the BJP for distorting the essence of Hinduism for political gain. The inclusive Hinduism of Sri Ramakrishna, Swami Vivekananda, and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore teaches us to embrace all religions and reject hatred. What the BJP promotes is a narrow, divisive, and dangerous version, she stated. The Chief Minister warned that external forces were trying to destabilise Bengal. “These outsiders come, incite violence and vanish. But we, the people of Bengal, must stand firm and protect our harmony. Do not fall for their lies,” she appealed. Banerjee ended her address with a powerful call for solidarity: “Let us reject hate and uphold the spirit of unity. Let us not be diverted by false narratives. Bengal has always been a land of reform, culture and courage. We will remain so.” Quoting Rabindranath Tagore’s timeless lines on unity and brotherhood, she urged every citizen to rise above divisiveness and safeguard the values that define Bengal.