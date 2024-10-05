BJP aims for third consecutive term, Cong fights to end 10-year exile as Haryana votes today

Chandigarh: The political fate of key leaders like Haryana’s Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress heavyweights Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, along with 1,027 other candidates, will be decided on Saturday as elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly are held. Over 2 crore people are eligible to cast their votes.



The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress is eyeing a comeback after a decade out of power. The counting of votes will take place on October 8, setting the stage for a decisive result in the state.

Pankaj Agarwal, Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer, has confirmed that 2,03,54,350 eligible voters, including 8,821 centenarians, will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise from 7 AM to 6 PM. In total, 1,031 candidates, including 101 women, are contesting across all 90 assembly constituencies, with 464 running as independents.

Agarwal noted that a total of 20,632 polling booths have been set up across the state to facilitate voting.

The election is expected to witness a keenly fought contest between BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)-BSP alliance, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance.

The Haryana Police, under the leadership of Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur, has been mobilised to ensure free and fair elections. Over 30,000 police personnel and 225 paramilitary companies have been deployed across the state, with particular focus on maintaining peace at critical polling stations.

Kapur highlighted that 3,460 polling booths have been classified as “critical” and 138 as “vulnerable,” necessitating extra security measures. Moreover, 186 interstate and 215 intra-state checkpoints have been established to closely monitor movements, ensuring that law and order are maintained during the elections.

To ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, 507 flying squads, 464 static surveillance teams, and 32 quick response teams have been formed. Additionally, 1,156 patrolling parties are monitoring election activities, Kapur added.

Haryana boasts a diverse voter base, with 1,07,75,957 male voters, 95,77,926 female voters, and 467 transgender voters.

Notably, 5,24,514 voters fall within the 18-19 age group, signalling a significant youth presence.

Among the electorate are 1,49,142 voters with disabilities and 8,821 centenarian voters, a testament to the ageing but engaged population in the state.

Webcasting will be conducted at all polling stations to ensure transparency, and a total of 27,866 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in the election process.

Voters will also have the opportunity to verify their vote through Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2019, voter turnout stood at 68 percent.

The BJP secured 40 seats, the Congress 31, and JJP 10. The BJP formed the government with the support of JJP and independents.