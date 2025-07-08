BJP accuses Kharge of using 'objectionable' words against Prez Murmu, Kovind

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of insulting President Droupadi Murmu and her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind by using certain "objectionable" words against them, and demanded a public apology from him and his party.

This came a day after Kharge, while speaking at an event in Chhattisgarh, reportedly mispronounced the names of President Murmu and her predecessor Kovind but quickly corrected himself.

Addressing a public rally in Raipur on Monday, the Congress president also said that "The BJP always speaks about making (Droupadi) Murmu ji and (Ram Nath) Kovind ji presidents of the country but did the party do all this to snatch our assets, forests, water and land".

At a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia charged that Kharge used "objectionable words for President Droupadi Murmu ji and former President Ram Nath Kovind ji”.

This shows the "anti-Dalit, anti-Adivasi and anti-Constitution" mindset of the Congress in its DNA, he charged.

"You (Kharge) talk big - you called Ram Nath Kovind ji 'covid'....You call 'Murma ji' and then called her (President Droupadi Murmu) a land mafia, alleging that she has become President to snatch away assets, forests," he charged.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP charge.

Bhatia demanded that Kharge apologise for making "distasteful and derogatory" remarks against Murmu and Kovind, alleging the Congress president did not only insult them but also hurt the sentiments of Adivasi and Dalit community members with his comments.

He also demanded a public apology from the Congress for Kharge's remarks and asked the Congress workers to make him resign from the post of party president .

"If the Congress and Mallikarjun Kharge do not apologise, you will see every citizen (of the country) expressing their anger. This mistake will cost Congress dearly," Bhatia said.

Calling Kharge a "remote-controlled" national president of the Congress, the BJP spokesperson alleged that he made "objectionable comments" at the behest of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Entire India, Adivasi society, Dalit society and women are condemning Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress," he added.