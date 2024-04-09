BJD alleges BJP misusing EC’s name, threatening poll officials with transfer

Bhubaneswar: The BJD filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) on Monday, accusing certain Odisha BJP leaders and candidates of misusing the EC’s name to intimidate state government officials on election duty. They alleged that these officials were threatened with transfers if they did not support the BJP in the elections.



Recently, the EC transferred six IPS and two IAS officers from Odisha. Sasmit Patra, BJD’s general secretary and national spokesperson, stated that Odisha BJP candidates and leaders are using these transfers to intimidate government officials involved in election duties.

Patra asserted that BJP leaders are threatening officials with transfers through false complaints to the EC if they fail to support the Odisha BJP. He claimed this practice violates the Model Code of Conduct and is a criminal act as it attempts to influence the election process.

Patra stressed that such conduct not only undermines our democratic process and the integrity of our electoral system but also tarnishes the EC’s reputation. He criticised these practices as harmful to democracy and the electoral process and accused BJP leaders of exploiting the EC’s name for their political gain.

The BJD called on the Commission to act swiftly to ensure a free, fair, transparent, and healthy election in Odisha.

In a separate petition to Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the BJD claimed that BJP leaders were using underage children for election campaigning in the Jatani Assembly segment, Khurda district, despite harsh weather conditions. They submitted photo and video evidence to substantiate their claim and demanded immediate action.

Conversely, a delegation of Odisha BJP, led by ex-president Samir Mohanty, filed complaints of poll code violations by a senior IPS officer working in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Mohanty accused the IPS officer of biassed behaviour, alleging that he made calls to IICs, SPs, and political leaders, which Mohanty considered a breach of the MCC.

The BJP called for action against the officer, including the confiscation of his mobile phone to examine call details, and demanded that the findings be made public for transparency.