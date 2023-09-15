Birth certificate to be a single document for host of services from October 1

New Delhi: A new amended law will facilitate use of birth certificate as a single document for a host of works and services like admission to educational institutes, issuance of driving licences, applying for Aadhaar card or passport and registration of marriage and will come into effect from October 1.



The Parliament passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 in the last monsoon session while President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on August 11.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 (20 of 2023), the central government hereby appoints the 1st day of October, 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” according to a notification issued by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner.

The law will provide for use of the birth certificate as a single document to prove the date and place of birth of a person born on or after the date of commencement of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, for admission to an educational institution, issuance of driving licence, preparation of voter list, marriage registration, appointment to a post in central or state government or a local body or public sector undertaking or in any statutory or autonomous body under the central or state government.

It will help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits, and digital registration.

The legislation will facilitate the insertion of provisions for digital registration and electronic delivery of certificates of births and deaths for the benefit of the public at large to create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths which would help in updating other databases resulting in efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits.

The law will provide for the issuance of a passport, Aadhaar number and any other purpose as may be determined by the central government to enhance public convenience and to avoid multiplicity of documents to prove date and place of birth in the country, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the legislation.