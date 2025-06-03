Bird hit forces emergency landing of IndiGo flight; all passengers safe

RANCHI: An IndiGo flight from Patna to Ranchi made an emergency landing at Birsa Munda Airport on Monday afternoon after a bird hit damaged the aircraft midair, officials said. Airport Director R R Maurya confirmed that the incident occurred around 1:14 pm when the aircraft was flying at an altitude of 3,000 to 4,000 feet, approximately 10 to 12 nautical miles from the airport. “The aircraft was hit by a vulture, which left a dent. All 175 passengers and crew members are safe,” he said. The Airbus A320 was scheduled to proceed to Kolkata after arriving in Ranchi. However, it has been grounded for inspection. “Engineers are currently assessing the extent of the damage,” Maurya added.

An IndiGo spokesperson stated, “The pilot conducted an emergency landing in Ranchi following a bird strike. The safety of passengers is our top priority.” Aviation sources said the pilot acted in accordance with standard safety procedures after the bird strike. No delays or cancellations were reported at the airport following the incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed, and an investigation is likely to follow.