BIMSTEC Summit: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to regional cooperation

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other BIMSTEC leaders, reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening cooperation across various sectors as he attended the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit brings together leaders from India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Bhutan to enhance collaboration in connectivity, development, and regional economic integration. PM Modi, Nepali PM K.P. Sharma Oli, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya, Bangladeshi interim government Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, and Myanmar's military leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing were welcomed by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra upon arrival.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "With fellow BIMSTEC leaders at the Summit being held in Bangkok, Thailand. We reaffirm our commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors. May our efforts bring a positive difference in people's lives." Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military-led government, to discuss bilateral ties and India's support following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar. "Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again, expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage of property in the wake of the recent earthquake," PM Modi shared on X. "India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time," he added. India has been extending humanitarian aid under 'Operation Brahma' following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that claimed over 3,000 lives in Myanmar.

On Thursday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Government House in Bangkok, where both leaders agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership. The discussions covered a wide range of cooperation areas, culminating in the signing of key agreements to further strengthen ties between the two nations. Ahead of his visit, PM Modi highlighted BIMSTEC's importance in fostering regional prosperity, stating, "BIMSTEC has emerged as a vital platform for regional development, connectivity, and economic progress. I look forward to engaging with fellow leaders to deepen cooperation and ensure mutual benefits for our people." His participation underscores India's commitment to its Neighbourhood First and Act East policies, aligning with its broader Indo-Pacific vision. The Summit serves as a platform for leaders to drive shared growth and regional stability.