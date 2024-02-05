MillenniumPost
Bill to amend local bodies' laws in Jammu and Kashmir introduced in Lok Sabha

BY MPost5 Feb 2024 8:30 AM GMT
A bill that seeks to amend laws relating to local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the bill on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989; the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000; and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.

